Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 177.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 718,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 233.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,687,000 after purchasing an additional 496,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $46,767,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $314.40. 22,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,604. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.23. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $370.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.77.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.