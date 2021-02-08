Spectrum Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,656.14 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $15,656.14 and $9,881.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00365099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

