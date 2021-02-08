SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Raised by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $35.40 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

