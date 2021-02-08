SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,330,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,788,000 after buying an additional 218,753 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 3,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after buying an additional 131,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,647,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 62,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.58. 55,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.