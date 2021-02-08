SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.76 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

