South Street Advisors LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up approximately 3.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 123,425 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

