South Street Advisors LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up approximately 3.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 123,425 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.
NYSE:MTZ opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.