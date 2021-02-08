South Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,850 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,000. M.D.C. accounts for approximately 1.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of M.D.C. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 48.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of MDC opened at $58.85 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

