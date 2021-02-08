Sonos (SONO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Sonos to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $31.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $1,693,552.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 763,612 shares of company stock worth $16,963,210. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.