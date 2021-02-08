SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $340.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $308.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.15. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

