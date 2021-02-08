Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STWRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of STWRY stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

