Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $63.64 on Friday. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $3,265,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,438,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,981,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.9% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

