Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $4.07. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 18,679 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.