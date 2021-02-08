Sipa Resources Limited (SRI.AX) (ASX:SRI) Insider Pip Darvall Acquires 331,266 Shares

Sipa Resources Limited (SRI.AX) (ASX:SRI) insider Pip Darvall bought 331,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$20,538.49 ($14,670.35).

Pip Darvall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Pip Darvall 459,167 shares of Sipa Resources Limited (SRI.AX) stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.05.

Sipa Resources Limited operates as an exploration company. It explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Warralong project covering an area of 720 square kilometers; and the Wolfe Basin base metal projects which covers an area of 780 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

