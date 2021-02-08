Simplex Trading LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOG. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 71,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000.

DOG opened at $38.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $71.90.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

