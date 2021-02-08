Simplex Trading LLC Takes $178,000 Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,047.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 620,776 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,604,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 432,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 364,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

DISCA opened at $42.67 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

