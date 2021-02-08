Simplex Trading LLC Sells 84,548 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,548 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

SDS opened at $11.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.