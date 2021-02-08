Simplex Trading LLC Has $300,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,684,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000.

HYD opened at $62.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $41.36 and a 1 year high of $66.34.

