Simplex Trading LLC Cuts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 43,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP opened at $28.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $41.10.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.