Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.73.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

