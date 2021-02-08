Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $2.94

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $2.79. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 651 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

