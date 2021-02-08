Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMMNY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SMMNY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 28,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,733. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

