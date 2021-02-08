Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMMNY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SMMNY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 28,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,733. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

