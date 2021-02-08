Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €46.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) received a €46.00 ($54.12) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.92 ($54.03).

ETR:SHL opened at €49.37 ($58.08) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.26. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €49.76 ($58.54). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

