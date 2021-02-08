Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIEGY. Societe Generale cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

