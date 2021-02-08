SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $30.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,480,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 412.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 265,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 226,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 207,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SIBN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.53. 8,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,821. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

