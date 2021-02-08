Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,229 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 453,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $38,979,000 after buying an additional 297,233 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,467 shares of company stock worth $15,371,334. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

SBUX stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.79. 82,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,737. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

