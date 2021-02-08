Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 73 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.69. 170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.69 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $176.01.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.