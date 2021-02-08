Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 3,479 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,267,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,110,000 after buying an additional 188,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.54. The company had a trading volume of 129,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,196. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

