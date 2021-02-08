Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 15,611 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,611 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.69. 820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

