Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.
Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $26.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,287.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,172.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,049.65. The company has a market cap of $156.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.23, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,296.78. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
