Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $26.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,287.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,172.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,049.65. The company has a market cap of $156.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.23, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,296.78. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.