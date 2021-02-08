Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $2.60 Million in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. National Health Investors makes up 1.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

