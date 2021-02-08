Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 185 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth $217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,067. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $124.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

