Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Shaw Communications worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at $250,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $17.71 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJR. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.