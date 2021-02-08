Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $2,031,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 65.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 338,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,914.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $1,317,896.00. Insiders sold a total of 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

SCI stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

