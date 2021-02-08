Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

