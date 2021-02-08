Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.86.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

SRE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,883. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

