Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCTBF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. Securitas has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

