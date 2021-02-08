SEB Equities Downgrades Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) to Hold

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Danske downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.