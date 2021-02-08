Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Trading Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $175.76 and last traded at $177.15. 2,187,997 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,165,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.61.

Specifically, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagen by 48.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after buying an additional 840,428 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Seagen by 37.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

