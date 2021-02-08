scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCPH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

SCPH stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 16.07 and a quick ratio of 16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $184.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

