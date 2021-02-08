Scotiabank Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to $47.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $47.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of APYRF traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 993. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

