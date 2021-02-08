SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,748,000 after purchasing an additional 98,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $273.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.32. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,825.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.44.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

