Savant Capital LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,575. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

