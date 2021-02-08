Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,133. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17.

