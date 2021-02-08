Savant Capital LLC Purchases 55,942 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after acquiring an additional 221,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,558,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,295,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,630,000 after acquiring an additional 644,354 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,063. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

