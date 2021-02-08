Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 106.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,763 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $95.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.32. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

