Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $34.32 on Friday. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 80.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,325 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 514,457 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,656,000 after purchasing an additional 487,351 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 114.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 326,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 144,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

