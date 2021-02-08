Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Stephens upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens now has a $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00. Sanderson Farms traded as high as $149.60 and last traded at $147.82, with a volume of 5113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.18.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average is $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

