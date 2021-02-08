Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $140.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.11. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $149.27.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

