Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases New Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Daqo New Energy comprises 0.3% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,139,000 after buying an additional 157,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after buying an additional 439,419 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 48.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 467,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after buying an additional 151,533 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 626.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

DQ stock traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

