Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

SBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,249 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,821,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,528,000 after purchasing an additional 635,178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SBH opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $17.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

